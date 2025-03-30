The Newcastle Knights have made the surprise call to release young Englishman Will Pryce from the remainder of his contract at the club.

The release is on compassionate grounds, with the Knights stating it's to allow him to return home for both personal and professional reasons.

Pryce joined the Knights at the start of 2024. Able to play both fullback and five-eighth, the now 22-year-old already had 45 English Super League games under his belt for the Huddersfield Giants, and had played two games for the England Knights in 2021.

Despite his enormous talent, he was caught in a logjam for spots at the Knights, with Kalyn Ponga, David Armstrong and Fletcher Sharpe all spending time ahead of him for the fullback jumper, while he couldn't find a way into the halves with the likes of Tyson Gamble, Jackson Hastings, Jack Cogger and Phoenix Crossland all ahead of him.

Pryce managed five games in the top grade for the Knights, but has now been released.

"The nib Newcastle Knights have agreed to a request from Will Pryce, granting an immediate release on compassionate grounds, to allow him to return home to England for personal and professional reasons," the Knights wrote in a statement confirming his departure.

"Pryce has secured a multi-year contract in the Super League and the Knights did not want to stand in the way of this opportunity to return home to his family.

"The Newcastle Knights would like to thank Will for all his contributions over the past couple of seasons and both parties have agreed to ensuring all details remain private and confidential."

The release follows a report overnight from Sky Sports in England that Hull FC are 'definitely interested' in securing his signature.

Pryce would not take up a quota spot for a Super League club given he is English, and would link up with head coach John Cartwright in a squad featuring the likes of Jordan Rapana, Aidan Sezer, Herman Ese'ese, Ligi Sao, Jed Cartwright, John Asiata and Cade Cust as other ex-NRL players.

Pryce has made 19 NSW Cup appearances, scoring 7 tries, while he ran for 107 metres per game last season in that competition and added 14 try assists.