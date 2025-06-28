The Newcastle Knights have lost another young forward to another NRL club, who was initially set to be promoted to the club's development list next season.

A hard-working back-rower, Will Cannavo, was meant to be the next big forward to come out of the Knights' pathways system and was even named the SG Ball Cup captain earlier this year.

Less than seven months after being handed the captaincy of the Under-19s side, he has now departed the Knights to take up an opportunity with the Manly Sea Eagles and even made his NSW Cup debut for them against his former club.

It is understood that Cannavo has moved to the Northern Beaches on a three-year contract after being informed that he was not meeting the playing standard of an NRL developmental player, per The Newcastle Herald.

Born in Port Macquarie, Cannavo is the son of controversial advisor Blake Cannavo, who has close friendship ties to Phil Gardiner - the Chief Executive of the Knights - and is also a business associate of his.

Blake was once described as 'The Mystery Man running the Newcastle Knights behind the scenes' by News Limited papers.