Wakefield have announced the signing of Newcastle player Mason Lino on a three-year deal, with the halfback set to strengthen Trinity’s defence for the 2021 season.

The 26-year-old will join the Betfred Super League after playing first-grade NRL with the New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle over the last five years.

“I’m very excited. I’ve been following the team and I can’t wait to get over and get to work. It felt like it was a really good move for me to come over and hopefully I can make a big contribution to the team.” said Lino while speaking to Trinity TV

“I hope I can provide some consistent and good performances in 2021 and beyond. I’ve learnt plenty in the NRL, from players I’ve played with and people I’ve worked with, so hopefully I can use that to my advantage and help the team.

“Super League was always something I wanted to have a crack at and it was a goal to come over. Hopefully it will be a good experience for me and I’m most excited about playing some consistent football for Wakefield.”

“Mason will be a real key signing for us as we approach 2021,” said coach Chris Chester

“He is a real tough competitor and will guide us around the park, whilst also possessing an impressive kicking game and some quick feet.

“I know from speaking to Mason that he’s super keen to come over and start work. I’ve also spoken to Justin Morgan and Blake Green in Australia about Mason and they couldn’t speak highly enough of him.

“At 26-year-old, Mason has his prime years ahead of him and the Trinity fans will certainly enjoy watching him in the Red, White & Blue over the next three years.”