Newcastle Knights forward Sauaso Sue is destined to start the 2022 NRL season on the sidelines after being charged for an ugly-looking leg twist by the match review committee.

Sue was hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge for the leg twist. The base penalty for the charge is 200 points, with it going beyond what the NRL could simply fine him for.

Eels duo Junior Paulo and Marata Niukore escaped their respective incidents with a Grade 1 charge and fine.

Sue though, with one similar offence in the last two years will receive 50 per cent loading for the incident on Parramatta winger Blake Ferguson, who had a noticeable hobble and limp for much of the game following the 17th-minute incident.

The loading means even with an early plea, Sue is looking at a two-week ban, while fighting the charge and losing would see the suspension to start 2022 increase to three weeks.

Sue was brought straight off the field after the incident by coach Adam O'Brien, before returning later in the game for a second stint after being promoted to start at lock, taking the place of Connor Watson who came from the bench in what proved to ultimately be his final game in Newcastle colours.

The 29-year-old Sue has played 165 games in the top grade and is on contract at the Knights until the end of next season.