Newcastle Knights front-rower Leo Thompson is facing a massive one-month on the sidelines after being charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC).

In what is Thompson's last season before he joins the Canterbury Bulldogs next year, Thompson has been charged with a Grade 2 Crusher Tackle on Hamish Stewart and is facing a four-match suspension, which will be increased to five matches if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty.

The lengthy ban on Thompson is due to it being his third and subsequent offence.

“Oh boy, gee, Leo Thompson, crusher tackle here on the way down,” Fox League commentator Michael Ennis said of the incident.

Play-by-play commentator Andrew Voss added, "And then gives some mustard after it, (forces) him down on the front of the neck. A little bit to that tackle.”

The MRC has also charged Knights teammate Tyson Frizell but he is only facing a fine of $1000-1500 for a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on Toby Couchman in the third minute of the clash.