The Newcastle Knights have reportedly been linked to an AFL icon as they continue to finalise their coaching staff under Justin Holbrook ahead of the upcoming 2026 NRL season.

Already bringing in Brett White and Steve Hales from the Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles to join their coaching staff, the Knights have quietly been on the lookout for a kicking-specialist coach.

Yet to be decided on who will be chosen, former Sydney Swans icon Nick Davis has emerged as one of the candidates linked to the Newcastle Knights position, according to The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that Sydney Roosters NRLW head coach John Strange has also found himself linked with the kicking-specialist coaching role.

In August, Davis, who played 71 matches for Collingwood and 97 games for the Swans between 1999 and 2008, hinted that he wants to make a full-time switch to NRL coaching after departing the Swans coaching staff after 15 years.

He has previously worked with the Cronulla Sharks, Sydney Roosters and NSW Waratahs in the 15-man code.

"It's been something that's been building up since the start of this year," Davis said.

"I've had a variety of roles at the Swans and I've probably just hit my head on the ceiling a little bit. There was probably only two spots to go into, but obviously Coxy is the coach of the men's and Scotty Gowans is the coach of the women's.

"The club have always been really good to me in terms of some of the other roles I have with other codes.

"At the start of the year I took some time off to sort of work out what I wanted to do with the next part of life and coaching.

"It's an opportunity to expand some of my other roles that I do across some of the other codes."