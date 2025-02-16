The Newcastle Knights have announced that they have extended their partnership with their Platinum Partner ahead of the 2025 NRL and NRLW seasons.
First partnering up with the Knights in 2015, Red Energy has entered a new agreement with the club supporting both NRL and NRLW teams for the next three season until at least the end of 2027.
Considered one of the club's most valued and dedicated partners, they are also the official sponsor of the Dance Squad and helped enhance the squad's presence on game days, participating in community events and inspiring the next generation of dancers.
“Red Energy has been an incredible partner of the Newcastle Knights and we are delighted to extend this partnership as we move towards a decade of collaboration,” Knights and Wests Group CEO Phillip Gardner said.
“Their commitment to both our NRL and NRLW teams has been unwavering and their support plays a vital role in ensuring the Knights continue to thrive both on and off the field.
"We look forward to continuing to build on this strong relationship while delivering fantastic experiences for our members and fans together.”
Red Energy's GM of Marketing and Sales Rachel Friend added, “We are really excited about the 2025 season and celebrating a decade as a major supporter of the club."
“We see the Newcastle Knights as an integral part of the Hunter community – providing members and fans with great entertainment on the field, as well as all the great social and community work the club does behind the scenes.
“We love all the pre-game activations that give our brand more exposure and provide the families and fans with a really fun day out. It's been wonderful to see the domination of the NRLW team, who have played a major role in the development and engagement of women's rugby league.
“2025 is a significant milestone for us, as we celebrate our 10th year supporting the Newcastle Knights as a Platinum sponsor – and our third season with the NRLW team.
“We couldn't be prouder to extend our partnership for the coming seasons.”