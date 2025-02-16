"We look forward to continuing to build on this strong relationship while delivering fantastic experiences for our members and fans together.”

Red Energy's GM of Marketing and Sales Rachel Friend added, “We are really excited about the 2025 season and celebrating a decade as a major supporter of the club."

“We see the Newcastle Knights as an integral part of the Hunter community – providing members and fans with great entertainment on the field, as well as all the great social and community work the club does behind the scenes.

“We love all the pre-game activations that give our brand more exposure and provide the families and fans with a really fun day out. It's been wonderful to see the domination of the NRLW team, who have played a major role in the development and engagement of women's rugby league.

“2025 is a significant milestone for us, as we celebrate our 10th year supporting the Newcastle Knights as a Platinum sponsor – and our third season with the NRLW team.

“We couldn't be prouder to extend our partnership for the coming seasons.”