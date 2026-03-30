The Newcastle Knights are expected to name both Fletcher Sharpe and Phoenix Crossland for their Round 5 clash with the Canberra Raiders this weekend.\n\nTeams will be confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, but early indications are that both players will be named for the home clash, played in the 4pm Sunday slot.\n\nCrossland played through a broken nose during the game against the Canterbury Bulldogs on the weekend, and, per The Newcastle Herald is understood to have passed all concussion related tests since.\n\nThe utility, who has started the year at hooker and continues to be one of Newcastle's most crucial players, is likely to start at dummy half in the game against Canberra.\n\nMaybe the bigger question though was around Fletcher Sharpe who appeared in serious discomfort during the final minutes against the Bulldogs.\n\nHe suffered a knee injury during the opener in Las Vegas, and fears were that he sustained the same thing, but he made it to fulltime and, per the report, will be named for Sunday's game.\n\nIt comes with the Knights already down on talent without Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Brown, but up on results after claiming three of their first four games to sit in the early top four