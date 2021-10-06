The Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights are headlining the clubs with major salary cap and player retention difficulties this off-season.

November 1 marks the date players off-contract at the end of the 2022 season will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs.

The Eels still have a staggering 13 names off-contract, including their biggest stars in Clint Gutherson, Reed Mahoney, Junior Papalii, Ryan Matterson and Isaiah Papali'i. Also off-contract is Marata Niukore, Oregon Kaufusi, Ray Stone, Haze Dunster, Tom Opacic, Jakob Arthur, Wiremu Greig and Hayze Perham.

Compounding issues is the face Dylan Brown, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Maika Sivo all have player options in their favour for 2023, meaning they are all technically free to negotiate from November 1.

Things aren't quite as bad at the Knights with eight players off-contract, but the calibre of names, but the fact Mitchell Pearce is off-contract, and that Tyson Frizell and Kalyn Ponga both only have player options in their favour for 2023, will leave the Knights head office scrambling.

Joining the trio are Sauaso Sue, Brayden Musgrove, Jirah Momoisea, Pasami Saulo and young gun Pasami Saulo. The reportedly re-signed Phoenix Crossland also joins the list.

Adding to the problems facing the Eels and Knights, and other clubs in the competition, is the fact an expansion franchise is expected to be announced in the coming days by the NRL for a 2023 inclusion.

It means there will be a new club vying for the services of those players, as well as the remaining club.

Given how many clubs had terrible 2021 seasons, and the fact many are rumoured to be cashed up - particularly the Wests Tigers - it could trigger mass transfer moves in the NRL as the talent pool expands to cater for a 17th franchise, which will likely be the Redcliffe Dolphins.

Knights head of recruitment Clint Zammit told the Newcastle Herald that the club were desperate for stability.

"Given there is a new club likely to be coming in, we felt it was important to make sure the majority of our squad is tied down and that's what we have done," Zammit told the publication.

"You need that stability. The last thing you want it a whole heap of players coming off contract at the same time. You need to plan and structure it so that doesn't happen."