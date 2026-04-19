Newcastle Knights have been hit with another injury setback ahead of their clash with the Sydney Roosters this afternoon.

Journalist Barry Toohey of the Newcastle Herald revealed that Thomas Cant is expected to spend four to six weeks on the sidelines.

This comes after he suffered a calf tear during training earlier this week.

The injury adds to a growing casualty ward at Newcastle, with the club now forced to make changes to their starting forward pack.

All eyes will be on how Knights coach Justin Holbrook opts to restructure his forward rotations leading into the match.