The Newcastle Knights have confirmed Fletcher Sharpe is still in hospital in Perth.

The five-eighth and fullback, who has been one of Newcastle's best this year, was unable to finish Saturday evening's clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs after experiencing sharp abdominal pain.

The Knights have now confirmed that Sharpe is being treated for a lacerated kidney.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will remain in the hospital in Perth for several days, with Newcastle medical staff staying behind to keep an eye on him.

Once cleared, he will then travel back to the Eastern seaboard, but at this stage, a return to play timeline has not been ascertained, and there are no estimates available, speculative or otherwise.

The star youngster has scored 11 tries in 14 games this year after shifting into the spine, and had scored before leaving the field in Perth on Saturday, with his teammates then able to go on and make it two straight wins for the first time since Round 2, with Newcastle beating the Dolphins 26 poins to 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

That came after they beat the Manly Sea Eagles 26 points to 22 last weekend.

Sharpe is likely to be replaced in the halves by Tyson Gamble after he returned over the weekend through the NSW Cup.

If Gamble is overlooked, then Phoenix Crossland, who started at lock last weekend, could move to five-eighth, with Jackson Hastings the only other likely option.

The Knights clash with the Canberra Raiders this weekend before having a bye.