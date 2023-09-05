The Newcastle Knights have confirmed the futures of ten players following the club's end-of-season awards last night.

Four of the players were already confirmed to be leaving the club at the end of 2023, with Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves), Lachlan Miller (Leeds Rhinos), Simi Sasagi (Canberra Raiders) and Dominic Young (Sydney Roosters) all joining new clubs next season.

Adam Clune won't return either, with the stand-in halfback rumoured to be joining Super League side Huddersfield for 2024. Clune has played the last three games for the Knights, while regular halfback Jackson Hastings has been on the sidelines due to injury.

Kurt Mann has also been confirmed as departing, and the utility has been linked with the Bulldogs for 2024. It's understood that Mann has passed his medical examination at the Bulldogs and could sign with the club on a two-year deal in the coming days.

The other four players that the Knights have confirmed to be departing once the season is complete are Hymel Hunt, Jack Johns, Bailey Hodgson and Dane Aukafolau.

Hunt has played 66 games for the Knights over four seasons but the centre has only appeared in four games for the club this year.

Likewise, Johns has had only limited playing time for the Knights in 2023, with the versatile forward last playing for the club in Round 13.

Hodgson and Aukafolau have yet to make their NRL debut.

The Knights have made a number of signings for the 2024 season, with Jed Cartwright and Jack Cogger helping fill out the club's depth. The Knights will also welcome two English youngsters with bright futures to the club next season in Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce.