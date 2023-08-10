Newcastle Knights back-up half Adam Clune has reportedly signed with the Huddersfield Giants for 2024 and beyond.

Clune is off-contract at the end of the year and is yet to feature at NRL level for the Knights this season, having fallen behind a number of other players in the pecking order.

The half, who can play in both the number six and seven, played 18 games during 2022 in what was his first season at the Knights, but the arrival of Jackson Hastings, the brief period where Kalyn Ponga played in the halves, the addition of Lachlan Miller and a revolving door of other players in the side have kept Clune out of action.

Instead, the former St George Illawarra Dragon, who celebrated his 28th birthday in June, has played 14 games in the NSW Cup where he has been in fine form, scoring 4 tries, adding 21 try assists, running 83 metres per game and forcing 10 drop outs.

Newcastle's first-grade form could have warranted him being picked in the top grade earlier in the season, however, a dramatic turnaround from Adam O'Brien's side means that only injuries will likely hand Clune a chance to feature in the top 17.

The writing appears to be on the wall as far as Clune is concerned too, with the half reportedly signing with the Huddersfield Giants in the English Super League for next season.

As it stands, Huddersfield sit in the bottom three on the Super League ladder this year with just nine wins from their 20 games, but given the Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity have only won four games a piece, the Giants will be safe from relegation.

Ian Watson is desperate to turn the side's fortunes around, and Clune is the type of player who, with plenty of experience under his belt, could excel in the English competition.

Tuimoala Lolohea and Frenchman Theo Fages have lined up as the first-choice halves for the side this season, but Clune would likely slot straight into the run-on side for the Giants in 2024 with the club also featuring the likes of Esan Marsters, Kevin Naiqama and Nathan Peats as ex-NRL talent.