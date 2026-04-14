The Parramatta Eels are reeling away from a disastrous start to their 2026 campaign, already conceding the dreaded 50 points twice in the opening six weeks.

It has so far been a season to forget, with multiple long-term injuries to stars contributing to their troublesome beginning to the season.

The club has given an update on 12 stars who are currently battling injuries, despite being a quarter of the way through the season.

The horror injury count has seen them lose J'Maine Hopgood and Matt Doorey for the remainder of the season with ACL injuries.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Iongi, Jonah Pezet, Kitione Kautoga, and Jordan Samrani have all been set with a round 13 return date from their respective injuries.

Iongi is currently dealing with a syndesmosis injury sustained in March.

Pezet recovering from a hamstring strain that took place against the Wests Tigers in round five, with Kautoga and Samrani battling knee injuries.

Kelma Tuilagi will miss their upcoming clash against the Bulldogs after failing a HIA and subsequently falling into the 11-day stand-down period.

Bailey Simonssen's return date from his brutal ankle injury is yet to be set, but safe to assume it won't be anytime soon.

Richard Penisini will be available in round eight after weathering a knee problem, with debutant star Apa Twidle expecting a return in round 15 from an AC joint issue.

Talented young gun half Lincoln Fletcher will also be available for selection in round 13 as he battles a hamstring injury.