Newcastle Knights fringe first grade prop Mat Croker has confirmed his future, signing a two-year extension with the Hunter-based club.

Croker, a Taree Panthers junior who was born in the town of Nabiac - between Newcastle and Taree - has been part of Newcastle's pathways system for some years.

He was also involved in the New South Wales under-20s stream in 2019 alongside the likes of Tex Hoy, Stephen Crichton, Jason Saab, Matt Burton, Blake Taafe, Spencer Leniu, Sam Verrills, Teig Wilton, Stefano Utoikamanu and Alex Seyfarth.

Since then, he has gone on to be named the Knights' NSW Cup player's player for 2021, having made his NRL debut at the back end of last year after starting the year without a contract.

He has already made two more appearances this year, doubling his career tally in the top grade, with the contract extension to ensure he stays with the Knights until the end of the 2024 season.

He is also a former Australian schoolboys representative and played for the under-16s Blues.

It had been reported that the Dolphins - who are set to join the NRL in 2023 - were keen on Croker, however, in another blow for the NRL's newest club, Croker has snubbed the Redcliffe-based outfit.

Knights general manager of football Danny Buderus said Croker is a role model and what the club were looking for.

"Crokes is a role model for what we are trying to create here at the Club and he has earnt this on the back of perseverance and hard work," Buderus said.

"This is the good part of my role seeing players come through the grades and learning lessons to be consistent, then getting rewarded for all their commitment and sacrifices.

"He’s a popular member of the squad based on his work ethic and team-first actions and we are excited to see Mat display these qualities for the next 2 years."