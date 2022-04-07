The Dolphins have reportedly turned their attention to another Newcastle Knight, with Mat Croker the latest player on the radar.

The 22-year-old prop, who was born in Nabiac, has played four games for the Knights and has been with the club since he was in the junior pathways.

He made his NRL debut during the 2021 season, having begun the year without an NRL contract. Instead, he played and impressed in the New South Wales Cup set up, before earning a debut, as well as a second game during the game.

He was voted the NSW Cup player's player at the club after the 2021 season and has been touted as one to watch with plenty of potential.

He has already made another two appearances this year off the bench, playing 34 minutes against the Wests Tigers in Round 2, and 20 against the Penrith Panthers in Round 3.

In solid efforts, he came up with three tackle breaks, an offload and 38 tackles without a miss.

The performances have seemingly gotten Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins interested, with The Daily Telegraph reportedly suggesting the club will go after him.

Croker played off the bench for the under-20s New South Wales Blues side in 2019 alongside Stefano Utoikamanu and Alex Seyfarth, while the starting side included the likes of Tex Hoy, Stephen Crichton, Jason Saab, Matt Burton, Blake Taafe, Spencer Leniu, Sam Verrills and Teig Wilton.

The Dolphins have struggled with their recruitment since being allowed to sign players on November 1 last year, recruiting a number of veteran props including Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Mark Nicholls, as well as Jamayne Isaako and Ray Stone who both have plenty of NRL experience, and two rookies in Isaiya Katoa and Valyne Te Whare.