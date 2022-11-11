Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien has said that World Cup breakout star and English winger Dom Young “wants to stay” in the Hunter, and expects a number of incoming English personnel to aid the Knights' hopes of retaining the outside back long-term.

Young has been a revelation since securing selection in Shaun Wane's squad, scoring nine tries in his four appearances so far, bursting onto the international scene after initially being likely to represent Jamaica.

The impressive showing has continued his impressive NRL form from the 2022 season, where he managed 14 tries in 20 appearances despite the Knights' struggles.

Young is off-contract at the end of next season which means he can take expressions of interest already, but although the Knights were unable to arrange a deal prior to his World Cup departure, O'Brien believes the Knights will be in the box seat when he returns.

“Everyone wants him to stay, Dom wants to stay,” O'Brien told the Newcastle Herald.

“We've got a really strong English base now, if you're talking about Bailey Hodgson and (assistant coach) Brian McDermott now with Dom.

“Obviously in 2024 you've got (incoming recruits) Will Pryce and Kai Pearce-Paul. There's a fair English contingent there to make him feel nice and welcome.

“But he's a very driven young bloke. If you listened to him at the back end of last year, especially at the awards night, he is not content and he wants more.

“I'm sure the club will sit down and we'll get that all sorted as soon as he has returned.”

Young is the only Knights player who went to the cup, but his impressive performances have come as no surprise to O'Brien.

“I'm not shocked with his form… What he is doing now is on the back of what he did consistently well for us.

“He is nowhere near his ceiling. He's a young man on a journey and he's got so much in front of him.

“I look forward to him getting back, (but) I think he'll need a pretty decent rest after the World Cup.”