Just a few weeks after thinking his time in the Hunter was over, young half Phoenix Crossland looks to have secured a contract extension according to coach Adam O’Brien.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the year, Crossland was feeling the pressure when he spoke to local media just a few weeks ago.

But now, after a season where he more than doubled his personal best tally for appearances, his efforts appear to have been rewarded, with O’Brien addressing the issue after the club’s last game of the season against Cronulla.

“I think we’ve already come to an agreement to keep him,” O’Brien said.

“He played the game with a seatbelt on and probably stood out in the second half with the tackles, but for a young bloke, it just shows what he means to the club.”

Crossland was called into the starting side against Cronulla after an injury to Anthony Milford, despite some injury concerns of his own.

“For him to say all week ‘I’ll be right, just let me play, I want to play, we don’t have any personnel’ – I’m so proud of him. He’s a really good kid and an outstanding clubman."

The Knights have been inactive in the transfer market so far, which should give Crossland hope that he’ll have more opportunities to prove his worth in the No.6 following Milford’s departure for Redcliffe.

Regardless, the 22-year-old will be feeling relieved, knowing his hard work has paid off after weeks of uncertainty.

“I’d love to stay, but these next two games I just need to put my best foot forward and create some opportunities,” he told the Newcastle Herald just weeks ago.

“I’m hoping to get something sorted in the next couple of weeks.”

While the details of the contract are still to be revealed, Crossland’s efforts appear to have been duly rewarded.