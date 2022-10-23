Despite celebrating a 68-6 victory over Jamaica, New Zealand are reeling after losing two NRL Grand Finalists to injury in the first half - and they could be set to spend some time on the sidelines.

The Kiwis ran riot against the Reggae Warriors, scoring seven tries in the first and six in the second, however their victory appears to have come at a heavy toll.

Neither Moses Leota or Marata Niukore returned for the second half of the contest, with both stars sporting ice packs after emerging from the sheds at half-time.

Penrith prop Leota has a hamstring issue which isn't likely to be risked in their final pool game against Ireland, while former Eel Niukore has a pectoral issue sustained late in the opening stanza.

Michael Maguire admitted neither will likely be risked next week, with both set to receive scans in the coming days.

"Both Marata and Moses, we will have to get them scanned first to find out the severity of it, but I think they might miss one or two [games]," he said during the post-game.

It opens the door for Sebastian Kris to move from the wing into the centres, and open the door for either Ronaldo Mulitalo or Jordan Rapana to come onto the flank outside the Raiders' centre.

Leota's absence is softened by the return of Jared Warea-Hargreaves, who served his three-game suspension across the Kiwi's two pool games, and their warm-up match against Leeds Rhinos.

The news is worse for Papua New Guinea, who have lost both Xavier Coates and Edene Gebbie for the remainder of the tournament.

The Melbourne flyer was a late withdrawal for the Kumuls clash against Tonga last week after suffering a hamstring injury the day before the clash, and has now been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup.

Gebbie, who scored against the Prime Ministers XIII late last month, has also had a red line drawn through his name for the World Cup after failing to recover from a groin injury.

The Kumuls will face the Cook Islands in a massive battle on Wednesday morning AEDT as the pair look towards a Qualifying Final berth.