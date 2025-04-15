Max King is ready to be the man in demand as the race for Ashes selection begins to heat up.

The Canterbury prop suddenly finds himself on the radar of both England and Australia ahead of this year's end-of-season showdown.

Central to the Bulldogs' climb under Cameron Ciraldo, the 26 year old is eligible for both nations courtesy of his unique rugby league lineage.

Born in Huddersfield to an English mother and Australian father, he also happens to be the grandson of Kangaroos great Johnny King, who featured in three Ashes campaigns during the golden age of international tours.

“I always say I'm half English and half Aussie… I'd love to be able to get a call off anyone,” King said.

“The phone is always on and I'm always available to any caller.”

With Payne Haas and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui tipped to represent Samoa rather than the Kangaroos later this year, the door may be opening faster than expected for fringe forwards, and King's name is gaining traction.

While he's yet to earn a representative jersey, he's hitting form at the right time and embracing the idea that his performances could carry him into international football.

“These things come from team success with everyone else performing,” he said.

“It puts your name in those pictures.”

King's rise has mirrored the Bulldogs' own revival. Since arriving at Belmore in 2022, he's become a leader in Ciraldo's reshaped pack and says any representative chatter is as much about club context as individual numbers.

“That's one thing that I'm thankful for is the way this club is going and the way my teammates are playing,” he said.

The potential of pulling on an England jersey has real family appeal too, particularly on his mother's side, who would relish the connection.

“My mum's side of the family would love that,” King admitted.

And while the Johnny King name carries plenty of weight - the Hall of Famer scored 10 tries in 15 Tests - his grandson is in no rush to ride coattails.

“I didn't think about it like that and it is so cool to share that family history but it would also be cool to pave my own path.”

He's not the only Bulldog in contention. King was quick to throw support behind fellow forward Jacob Preston, whose growing case for State of Origin selection is also starting to cut through.

“Jacob Preston is doing a great job and I hope he gets a call,” he said.