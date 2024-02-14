Hard-working Canterbury Bulldogs forward Max King is no sure thing to remain at the club beyond the end of 2024.

The Canterbury forward, who has been with the Bulldogs since the start of 2022 and played all but one game during those two seasons, has quickly become one of the most important parts of the puzzle for rookie coach Cameron Ciraldo.

That will only go up a gear in 2024 following a number of off-season exits in the middle third for the Belmore-based outfit, including those of Tevita Pangai Junior and Luke Thompson.

King is now among the leaders of the Bulldogs' forward pack following previous stints at the Gold Coast Titans and Melbourne Storm where he failed to become a household name.

In 97 NRL games though, King enters 2024 with the ability to materially influence Canterbury's campaign.

However, according to a Wide World of Sports report, there is a real chance that this could be his last season as a Bulldog.

As it stands, King is among the best front-rowers left on the open market for the 2025 season. In what was already a skinny market, a handful of players have already either re-signed or found new homes.

It has reportedly left three clubs circling King, with reports it could come down to a bidding war.

"We are keen to keep Max - he's a great kid and been very good for us," Bulldogs boss Phil Gould told the publication.

The forward is reportedly set to begin negotiations with the Bulldogs in the coming weeks, but has already fielded enquiries over his future from rival clubs.

It's understood Canterbury's management will be hoping King will be swayed to remain at Canterbury with the prospect of a long-term deal to lock him down in blue and white.