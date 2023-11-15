Hitting the back end of his rugby league career, Kieran Foran has commented on where he stands in regard to his international future.

A veteran of New Zealand, the 33-year-old recently competed in his 31st Test match a few weeks ago, a match that saw New Zealand upset the Australian Kangaroos in the Pacific Championships Final.

However, with Foran remaining off-contract at the Gold Coast Titans come the end of 2024, he has admitted that whilst he won't retire from international football, he has likely played his final game in the Kiwis jersey.

This is due to him only playing due to Brandon Smith (Sydney Roosters) and Jeremy Marshall-King (The Dolphins) pulling out of the Pacific Championships due to injury.

“I absolutely love playing for my country and I'd do it at the drop of a hat,” Foran told NRL.com.

“But New Zealand rugby league is in a really great place at the moment. We have got some tremendous depth.

"I was probably only here through injuries to other guys and I am sure those guys will be fit and firing in future years.

“I'm grateful to be part of it this time around, but if that is the last one then jeez, what a way to finish.

“It [international footy] is some of the most special memories I have created in my rugby league journey."

A premiership winner with the Manly Sea Eagles, Foran made his international debut in the 2009 Four Nations tournament in the surprising position of centre.

He would later become the longest-serving current Kiwis player by seven years and has been a mainstay of the nation's lineup for the past two decades.

Mainly accompanying the likes of Benji Marshall or Shaun Johnson in the halves, he slowly transitioned into a utility player under Michael Maguire since he took over in 2021.