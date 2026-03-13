The Wests Tigers have announced the re-signing of halfback Adam Doueihi until the end of 2029. \n\nDoueihi has floated around multiple backline positions throughout his 116 NRL games; however, he will be the chief playmaker for the Tigers in their 2026 campaign.\n\nThe re-signing comes on the brink of the club's season opener against the Cowboys at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday afternoon.\n\nDoueihi said he was happy to be extending his time at Concord and is excited about what the club is building toward.\n\n“I'm really excited to be locked in with the Tigers for the next four seasons. It's a special place for me and my family. There's nowhere else I'd rather be,” Doueihi said.\n\n“We're building something special here amongst this group and I'm looking forward to ripping in this year and putting all our hard work into practice.\n\n“I'm loving playing alongside Romey in the halves and working with Benji. We're in a great position as a group to continue growing and improving.\n\n“I'm grateful to Benji and the Club for the faith they've shown in me over the last few years, I'm looking forward to repaying that on the field.”\n\nHead coach Benji Marshall was pleased to have him stay on board, crediting his resilience and ability to bounce back after his colourful injury history in the NRL.\n\n“Really happy for the Club that we get to extend Adam until the end of 2029,” Marshall said.\n\n“It's a credit to Adam's character and work ethic to bounce back from injuries and put himself in a position to sign an extension with us.\n\n“Not only do we value what Adam brings us on the field, his leadership and influence off it are just as important.\n\n“We're so pleased to have Adam and his amazing family stay on with us.”