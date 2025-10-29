The worst kept secret in rugby league is set to finally come to light, with key details emerging around the soon-to-be-signed contract of veteran halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.

According to the Daily Telegraph, ‘DCE' will join the Sydney Roosters, ending months of speculation surrounding his playing future after departing the Manly Sea Eagles.

Cherry-Evans is expected to officially sign with the Roosters next week, with his unveiling to take place at the club's Moore Park headquarters alongside the returning coach Trent Robinson.

According to reports, the deal is worth around $600,000 for one season, including an option for a second year, and was agreed to months ago but kept quiet to avoid backlash from Sea Eagles supporters.

The 36-year-old becomes a free agent on November 1, allowing the Roosters to move quickly to secure his signature, a move that could have major implications for their playmaking depth.

Emerging five-eighth Hugo Savala is now tipped to explore opportunities elsewhere, while Sam Walker is expected to partner Cherry-Evans in the halves next season.

The shift is also likely to have ramifications for the club's future plans, with Toby Rodwell among a crop of young playmakers pressing for NRL opportunities in coming seasons.

Cherry-Evans announced earlier this year that he would leave Manly following frustrations over stalled contract negotiations.

While he remained tight-lipped on his next move, it was widely believed he'd link with the Roosters for one final playing stint before transitioning into a coaching role.

His official unveiling will coincide with Robinson's return from France and the UK, where the premiership-winning coach has been assisting the French national team.

The Roosters are set to begin pre-season training next week.