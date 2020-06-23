Broncos fullback Jamayne Isaako is set to be dumped for teenage sensation Tesi Niu for Saturday night’s clash against the Titans, reports The Courier Mail.

Brisbane coach Anthony is searching for the right formula in a bid to end the club’s four-game losing streak.

It is believed that Isaako has been informed of his axing as the 54-gamer’s NRL career now hangs in the balance.

Seibold is reportedly deciding whether to include him in the 17-man squad, but is more likely to remove him from the side completely.

The Broncos coach hinted that he would make the change following last week’s loss to Newcastle.

“I will have a look at that (changes to the team),” Seibold told reporters.

“Tesi Niu has been pushing for a starting position and we will look at that.”

It’s good news for rising 18-year old Niu, who could now be groomed as the Broncos’ future No. 1.

Niu has been rated as the club’s best fullback talent since Darren Lockyer and a future superstar of the game.

The Broncos will be forced into two other changes following suspensions to Tom Flegler and Pat Carrigan.