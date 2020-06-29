The Queensland Maroons have today confirmed via their website that they have extended the contract of coach Kevin Walters.

Walters has had his deal extended until the completion of the 2021 State of Origin Series, with QRL managing director Robert Moore saying the extension would provide further stability ahead of the Maroons’ 2020 campaign.

“Kevie is an immensely popular and respected figure amongst the playing group and support staff, and he understands Origin and what makes the players tick,” Moore told qrl.com.au.

“Loyalty and respect have been cornerstones of the Maroons’ success, and the opportunity to extend Kevie’s time with our Origin and representative program is certainly in line with these values.”

Walters spoke about his love for the job and excitement at what lies ahead.

“I’m very grateful for the 12-month extension that the QRL Board have provided me,” Walters said.

“I believe that the Maroons are in a position of strength and I am excited about the future of our Origin team.

“While I am pleased to get the contract talks finalised for next year, my focus is on the 2020 series in November.”

Walters explained that he believes the change of schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic will benefit the Maroons.

“There is a strong connection within the Queensland squad and we will be ready for Game I,” Walters said.

This series will be Walters’ fifth series in charge after he took the job in 2016.