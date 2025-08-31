Australian Kangaroos head coach Kevin Walters has reportedly added Willie Peters to his staff for this year's Ashes series.

Walters, who was only appointed as coach on a three-game contract a month ago, has had to turn things around quickly in setting up the Kangaroos assault on the Ashes which is set to be contested for the first time in more than two decades.

The Kangaroos are now just over a month from flying out for the series, to be held in the United Kingdom, and Peters will reportedly be confirmed as the first of the assistant coaches.

Peters is currently based in England with Hull KR, and is rated by many as a future NRL head coach.

Walters reportedly wanted to include at least one Super League boss as part of his staff to help with knowledge of English players, and News Corp are reporting the deal has been done for Peters to be on board.

Peters has been at Hull KR since the start of 2023, turning the club into a genuine Super League force, with a finals appearance in 2023, and a grand final appearance in 2024.

Peters was named the Super League coach of the year last year and this year, Hull KR sit at the top of the ladder with 20 wins from 24 games to date.

Prior to taking over at Hull KR, Peters, who is a former South Sydney Rabbitohs, Wigan Warriors, St George Illawarra Dragons and Widnes Vikings player had been the head coach of the Wests Tigers NYC under-20s team, and then an assistant at the Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights.

It's unclear at this stage who else will join Walters' coaching staff, however, Cameron Smith, who at one stage was in the mix for the head coaching role, will not travel as part of the staff.

Walters is taking over from Mal Meninga who left the Kangaroos post to take up the inaugural coaching post with the Perth Bears ahead of their entry to the NRL in 2027.