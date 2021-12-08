Kevin Naiqama will be back in the NRL for 2022, officially linking up with the Sydney Roosters on a new deal.

Naiqama has spent the last three years with St Helens, winning three back to back premierships in the English Super League following his departure from the NRL at the end of the 2018 season.

Most well-known for his time at the Wests Tigers, Naiqama played 90 games for the joint venture between 2015 and 2018, following eight games with the Panthers in 2014 and 15 with the Knights between 2010 and 2013.

He managed 65 games during his three years at St Helens, however, cut his time with the club short to return home amid the global pandemic.

It had been reported the Wests Tigers were also interested in their former winger's services, however, Trent Robinson and the tri-colours have won the race on a one-year deal for 2022.

The winger, who can also line up at centre and fullback, will be a strong depth option behind the Roosters' starting back five which is likely to feature James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Paul Momirovski, Joseph Manu and one of Billy Smith or Joseph Sualii.

The Roosters grappled an injury crisis in the back line for much of 2022, and the losses of Brett and Josh Morris to retirement will mean his experience could prove valuable around the club as the Roosters aim to return to the top four in the upcoming season.

A veteran of 19 Tests for Fiji, Naiqama scored 49 tries during his time in the NRL and 33 in the Super League.