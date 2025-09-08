One of several NRL stars on the radar of R360, Cronulla Sharks fullback William Kennedy has addressed links to the rebel rugby union competition and provided the latest on when he hopes to have his future sorted out.

Over the past few months, the likes of Angus Crichton, Jessica Sergis, Jye Gray, Kalyn Ponga, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Zac Lomax have all found themselves linked with a code switch to R360.

Despite not being officially launched, the rugby union concept has been targeting the world's best players with lucrative contracts and is expected to make more headway in the coming months.

One of these players that has been targeted is Sharks fullback William Kennedy, who remains off-contract, despite leading the Dally M leaderboard during the early stages of this season.

Grinning when asked about the subject of rugby union and links to R360, Kennedy admitted that he wants to "stay in the NRL", especially with a new child on the way.

While he stood firm on his decision to remain in the NRL, he stated that the 15-man code is a fun game to play, having enjoyed it throughout his junior school years.

"I played a bit of rugby in school, so that's all I've got in me," Kennedy said.

"It looks like a fun game though, rugby union, but I want to stay in the NRL, especially having a little one on the way as well."

Preparing for the opening round of the 2025 NRL Finals, in which he and the Sharks will take on the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night, Kennedy's ideal situation is to remain in the Shire.

It is understood that he has been tabled a one-year extension by the Sharks, while the Super League has also emerged as a potential option.

Kennedy hopes to have his future confirmed by the end of the year.

"Hopefully, by the end of the year, I can get something done here at the club. They know how much I love them. Love it here and love them as a club," Kennedy said.

"It hasn't distracted me much. I'm just enjoying the moment and enjoying footy with the boys, so if I'm doing that, I'm happy at home as well."