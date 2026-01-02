Former Sydney Roosters premiership winner Luke Keary believes Daly Cherry-Evans has “hit the ground running” at his new club, with the veteran halfback already impressing early in his return to Bondi ahead of the 2026 NRL season.

Cherry-Evans joined the Sydney Roosters after departing the Manly Sea Eagles over the offseason, with the Queensland Maroons and Australian representative intent on finishing his decorated career at the Tricolours.

The move has inevitably drawn comparisons to Cooper Cronk, who arrived at the Roosters late in his career and went on to deliver back-to-back premierships in 2018 and 2019.

Speaking on SEN, Keary said Cherry-Evans had wasted no time settling into his new environment and was already making his presence felt within the squad.

“He came in a little bit earlier. Sam's been back and they spent a bit of time together before Christmas,” Keary said.

“He's going to bring stability and experience.

“He's been awesome around the group, everyone likes him and he gives you that confidence.

“This dude's done it all for a long period of time.”

Keary added that while Cherry-Evans may not arrive with the same external expectations Cronk carried eight years earlier, the inevitable comparisons are unavoidable given the stage of their careers and the Roosters' premiership pedigree.

“He's going to get compared to Cooper, I think he knows that,” Keary said.

“It's quite obvious, where Cooper came at this stage of his career, where Daly's come at this stage of his career.

“Everything that happens for them next year is going to be compared to what Cooper did.”

Cherry-Evans has signed a two-year deal with the Roosters, which includes a player option for the 2027 season, and is expected to play a key role in guiding the club's next generation while providing the composure and experience that has defined his NRL career.