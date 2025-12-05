Dolphins forward Felise Kaufusi, renowned for his leadership, has been appointed general president of the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA), continuing a proud Queensland tradition after taking over from Daly Cherry-Evans.

Cherry-Evans had previously succeeded Cameron Smith, meaning the players' union will once again be led by a Maroons representative as it prepares for delicate collective bargaining negotiations with the NRL, discussions that will shape future player pay and conditions.



“It feels great,” Kaufusi told the Daily Telegraph.

“It's something I've had to think about for a while.

"I didn't jump at it straight away, knowing the weight it carries.”

Kaufusi said his focus will be on ensuring players' voices are heard and respected at the table.



“I think just having a voice, being able to stand tall, stand up for what we're fighting for, and being able to draw the line and be there on behalf of our players,” he said.



The 33-year-old also paid tribute to Cherry-Evans and said he wouldn't hesitate to seek guidance from his former Queensland Origin teammate.



“I was lucky enough to play with him at Origin level and have always admired him as a captain and a leader,” Kaufusi said.

“I know I've got big shoes to fill, but I can lean on him for advice if I need to.”