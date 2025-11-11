Melbourne Storm forward Eliesa Katoa is inching closer and closer towards recovery after being rushed to hospital following three separate head knocks in Tonga's clash against New Zealand at Eden Park on November 2, requiring urgent surgery to ease pressure on his brain.

While many have expressed their outrage against his side's medical officials, his family have refused to place any blame on Tonga's staff after the 25-year-old suffered a serious head injury during the Pacific Championships.

As he edges closer to being discharged from an Auckland hospital, Katoa's family have expressed that he “willingly put his body on the line” for his country and hold no resentment towards anyone involved.

“There's no blame on the coaches or doctors, Eli wanted to play and represent his country,” PMN Radio host Nicholas Pulu explained to the Daily Telegraph after speaking with Katoa's uncle, Reverend Setelo Katoa.

“The pride of one's country means doing whatever it takes to represent, even if it means putting your body on the line.

“Unfortunately, he's ended up injured, but they just want him to recover fully.”

The situation has drawn immense support from across the rugby league world, with Tongan Prime Minister Aisake Value Eke sending flowers and a message of encouragement to the reigning Dally M Back Rower of the Year.

Storm chairman Matt Tripp and welfare officer Young Tonumaipea have both visited Katoa in hospital, with the club's focus remaining solely on his recovery.

The NRL has completed its investigation into Tonga's handling of the incident but will delay releasing findings until Katoa is discharged from hospital out of respect for his recovery.

Despite fan concern over whether Katoa will play again, his family's focus remains clear: getting him healthy and strong once more.