Dolphins playmaker Isaiya Katoa looks to be the future of the NRL, and has quickly climbed the ranks of elite halfbacks since making his debut in 2023.

Now a certified superstar, Katoa has made a career-defining decision, which is set to alter the future of the international rugby league landscape.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Katoa has pledged his allegiance to Tonga for life, declaring he won't be switching to the Kangaroos despite being eligible for both New South Wales and Australia.

Born in New Zealand and raised in Penrith, the 21-year-old says representing Tonga means more to him than any other opportunity.

“I'm dedicated to Tonga,” Katoa said.

“I love not only what we're building here as a nation, but the joy, the feeling that you get playing for Tonga, it's second to none.”

Katoa was inspired by Jason Taumalolo's famous decision in 2017 to switch from New Zealand to Tonga, a move that sparked a wave of Pacific pride across international rugby league.

“You've got to be able to have the privilege to come and do it,” Katoa said.

“It's something that just really hits home when you come in and play for Tonga and put that red jersey on.”

Taumalolo said it's rewarding to see the next generation following in his footsteps.

“It's always good to see players want to represent their heritage,” he said.

“International rugby league's only going to get better, and the more players go back to their country, it puts a smile on my face.”

Tonga will take on Samoa at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, with more than 40,000 fans expected for what could be a record crowd for a Test not featuring the Kangaroos.

“We're so excited,” Katoa said.

“We've come in with a new mindset, a lot of younger players and a fresh squad this year, but we still want to build on what we've done and hopefully go one better.”

Katoa's decision is expected to have a ripple effect for young footballers who are keen on representing their heritage on the world stage.