Australian captain Isaah Yeo has thrown his full support behind Kevin Walters, urging officials to “hurry up” and confirm the Kangaroos coach ahead of this year's Rugby League World Cup.

“The way he was able to bring the group together meant we didn't want to let him down because we could see how much he cares about that jersey,” Yeo told Newswire.

“I thought he was outstanding and I loved playing for him. I didn't get to play as much as I would have liked because of the head knock, but I liked being around him.

“You can tell how passionate he is about it all – not just for the jersey – but the players as well. You could see that through the Broncos boys and how they all gravitated towards him.

“He's someone the players want to play for, and I think he's the right fit for the World Cup and the Australian job. You just want them to hurry up and appoint him so he can plan everything.”

The World Cup kicks off on October 15, with Australia set to defend its title on home soil alongside New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

With planning already underway, Yeo believes clarity around the coaching position is essential following the Kangaroos' commanding 3-0 Ashes series sweep of England.

“We just whitewashed England 3-0 in their backyard, so you'd think with that and the success we've had, you'd think he'd be the automatic fit,” Yeo said.

“You'd like that to be named sooner rather than later just in terms of planning because I do feel like you need to make sure that you're planned, and I'm sure ‘Kevvie' would want that as well.

“From all reports, it sounds like they're leaning towards that after the Vegas trip.

“He did a wonderful job for the group, especially on short notice where he only found out he was coach a couple of months before.”

Walters stepped into the national role after Mal Meninga signed to lead the newly formed Perth Bears.

He was appointed ahead of fellow contenders Cameron Smith and Brad Fittler, with Fittler later withdrawing from the race.

The opportunity came despite Walters having been sacked by the Brisbane Broncos a year earlier.

Now, with a World Cup on the horizon and momentum firmly in Australia's favour, Yeo has made it clear he believes Walters is the right man to lead the Kangaroos' campaign, urging that the time for a decision is now.