Once again, the Newcastle Knights have scrapped into the NRL Finals amidst plenty of outside noise surrounding the future of the club's roster and the future of head coach Adam O'Brien.

Defeating The Dolphins last week to make the 2024 NRL Finals, a key piece of their success has been reigning Dally M medallist Kalyn Ponga, who breaks through the opponent's defence with the ball in his hands and can also pull off try-saving tackles in defence.

With their season on the line, Ponga spoke to Zero Tackle about coming up against his former club and State of Origin teammates and overcoming adversity and outside noise to break into the top-eight.

"It's not too hard if you don't read into it," Ponga told Zero Tackle.

"For us as a playing group, we've been really solid, and that's probably the pleasing point and the reason why we're in the eight.

"As a playing group, we're so close, and we've enjoyed the different challenges that have come our way this year.

"We've had a year full of overcoming a lot of adversity and fighting for an eighth spot. It's a position that we want to be in."

Before moving to Newcastle, Ponga started his career with the Cowboys as a young 15-year-old in 2013.

Regarded as one of the top young prospects in multiple sports at the time, Ponga was touted as the future of the team, creating his own highlight reel in the process.

Only the sixth player to make his debut in an NRL Finals match at the time (since 1987), it didn't take long for him to catch the attention of rival clubs, and he would soon sign with the Knights, making him the highest-paid teenager in the history of the NRL.

Now, with plenty of stakes on the line, he will once again compete against the players he grew up playing alongside and the team that he previously wore the jersey for.

"To go up there and play against some good mates and a good quality side, it's a challenge for us but that's why you play the game," Ponga added.

"I saw Tommy [Tom Dearden] and I was saying I was going to poison his food but nah they got a job to do and we've got a job to do.

"Both teams will be prepared accordingly and then go out and give it a crack."

The Newcastle Knights will head to Townsville on Saturday night to compete against the North Queensland Cowboys to advance to week two of the 2024 NRL Finals and play either the Sharks or Storm.