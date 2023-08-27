The Newcastle Knights will face a nervous wait after star fullback Kalyn Ponga suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday afternoon's win over the Cronulla Sharks.

The club's eighth straight victory booked their spot in the finals and a home elimination final to boot, but with just two weeks before the Knights play sudden death football, there is no guarantee that Ponga will be available.

Ponga was able to stay on the field immediately after suffering the injury, but shortly afterwards succumbed to the shoulder problem and was taken into the dressing rooms by team medical staff with the game against Cronulla all but sewn up.

Knights WON BY 26 POINTS McDonald Jones Stadium NEW 32 FT 6 CRO MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Fox Sports reported during their broadcast of the game that the concern was for an AC joint injury, with scans to be had tomorrow by the star fullback.

Coach Adam O'Brien said he would consider resting Ponga for next weekend's game against the St George Illawarra Dragons, but admitted he hadn't spoken to his fullback prior to the post-match press conference.

"I don't [have an update on Ponga]. He is in the medical room with the door shut, so I haven't had a chance with the departing players and old boys, but he is my first point of call straight after this," O'Brien said during his post-match press conference.

"I'll make that decision once we know what it is. I won't be stupid with him, that's for sure.

"In terms of next week with the home semi-final locked in, I don't want to make a heap of changes either, I think rhythm is important, but anyone who has bumps, I won't take a risk on."

Ponga has been the star of the show in recent weeks for the Hunter-based outfit, and could even have made a late surge at the Dally M Medal, so good has his form been during the winning streak.

It goes without saying the Knights need Ponga available in the finals if they are to challenge the competition's top teams, and the club will now sweat on him being available for their home elimination final, which will come against one of the Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs, North Queensland Cowboys or Sydney Roosters pending results during the final round of the season.