In Wayne Bennett's 960th match as an NRL coach, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have moved one step closer to avoiding the wooden spoon, pulling off a 20-16 victory over the Parramatta Eels.

Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses has been placed on report twice, as the duo of Jye Gray and Tallis Duncan led the South Sydney Rabbitohs to an unlikely victory, moving one step closer to avoiding the wooden spoon in the process.

While all eyes were fixated on Alex Johnston equalling the all-time try scoring record, it was fullback Jye Gray and back-rower (turned centre) Tallis Duncan who had the biggest influences on the match and proved the difference as the club now sits four points ahead of the Gold Coast Titans.

Known for his attacking ability, the fullback had two incredible line-breaks, one try assist and ran over 200 minutes throughout the contest, but it was his defence that stood out.

With the Eels having all the momentum during the beginning of the second-half, it was Gray who halted it when his team were behind by two points on the scoreboard.

Targeted by the rebel rugby union competition known as R360, Gray pulled off five try-saving tackles in defence, with two of them coming in the span of ten seconds on Isaiah Iongi and Dylan Walker.

While the last one came with three minutes to go, chopping down the legs of Iongi and winning it for the Rabbitohs in the process.

In line for a massive payday come November 1, Gray's sensational performance adds further questions as to where he will play during the 2026 NRL season and if Latrell Mitchell will make a permanent switch back to the centres.

Not to be outdone by his teammate, Tallis Duncan was also strong in the second half with several memorable moments that included him crossing the try-line on two separate occasions.

Transitioning from the back-row to the centres following a head knock to Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, the positional change didn't phase and once again proved that he has taken his game to new heights this season.

With Wayne Bennett celebrating his 960th match as a coach with a victory, the result adds more misery to the Eels' campaign, who will be sweating on the availability of back-rower Kelma Tuilagi and Moses (twice) after they were placed on report.

Taking on the Sydney Roosters, New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights in the final three weeks of the 2025 NRL season, they risk finishing in the same position or lower than what they did last year.