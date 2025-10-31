South Sydney Rabbitohs star Jye Gray has reportedly turned his back on a rich offer from R360 to re-sign with the club.

Gray was one of the first players linked to the new rebel Saudi Arabian-backed competition, where it was reported he could have earned as much as $900,000, with much of that tax-free.

The star, who can play at fullback or five-eighth and sent Latrell Mitchell to the centres at the back-end of 2025, is off-contract at the end of 2026 and was expected to be hot property on the open market if he hadn't re-signed with the Rabbitohs by that date.

The Sydney Morning Herald has now reported that Gray has decided to turn his back not only on rugby union, but also on other clubs and the November 1 free agency scramble.

While he will receive an upgraded contract from the Rabbitohs, it won't be able to match the nearly $900,000 he was reportedly set to earn from the 15-man game, or potentially what other clubs, including the Perth Bears, who have 30 spots to fill and over $12 million to spend, could have offered.

Remaining at South Sydney is understood to be a priority for Gray, though, with the club backing the talent as their future fullback.

That was kicked off in 2025, and is likely to continue in 2026, with Latrell Mitchell, despite his enormous price tag, set to remain in the centres.

It's understood Gray is yet to formally sign the contract extension - which is for an unknown number of years or dollars - with South Sydney yet, but that it likely will be ticked off within the next week or so.

Gray has played 32 NRL games, with 19 of those coming through 2025.