The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the contract extension of Jye Gray on a long-term deal.

Gray was in the sights of both rival NRL clubs after November 1, and R360, who are looking to poach several high-profile NRL players on big-money deals to kickstart their global competition from the end of this year.

Instead, Gray, who is set to take over from Latrell Mitchell at fullback on a full-time basis for South Sydney in 2026, has re-signed with South Sydney on a three-year extension, which keeps him at Maroubra until at least the end of 2029.

It's a major boost for South Sydney, and a major blow for rival clubs interested, including the Perth Bears, who were set to put a major offer on the table for the rising star to move across the country.

Gray said he was grateful to have re-signed with the club.

"I'm really grateful to Souths for giving me the opportunity to stay at this great club," Gray said in a club statement.

"I'm determined to repay the faith they have shown in me by putting my best foot forward over the next few years to help us achieve our goals.

"I love playing for this club and its Members, and I can't wait to get back out onto the field in the red and green."

Gray was at one point seen as the long-term replacement for Cody Walker, but it has become clear that the number one jumper is his best position.

Head of football Mark Ellison seemed to indicate fullback was where the club saw his future as well.

"Jye was the best player in the NRL competition for the first half of last season and his performances all year for us were outstanding," Mr Ellison said.

"His performances were so good that he attracted interest in his services elsewhere; however, he sees his future is at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and that is something very exciting for everyone associated with the Club.

"He is safe under the high ball, he returns the ball with great speed, his footwork is mesmerising, and his defence is inspiring.

"He is a great character around the team, he is a player that his teammates love to play with, and his coaches love to coach.

"We could not be happier to have Jye extend with us, and we are all looking forward to continuing our work with him as his performances continue to inspire everyone around him."

Gray has played 32 games since his debut in 2024.