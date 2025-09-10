The Sydney Roosters have cleared Justin Holbrook to take a job interview with the Newcastle Knights as the Hunter-based club gets closer to selecting its next boss.

The Knights sacked Adam O'Brien with a handful of weeks remaining in the 2025 season, and while he coached out the campaign, the decision-makers have been active in the background as the club looks to ensure they have a new boss in place ahead of pre-season, commencing in November.

Holbrook was one name believed to be on a shortlist for the club that contained as many as eight others.

Current Newcastle assistant coaches Blake Green and Brian McDermott were among them, while St George Illawarra Dragons' assistant Dean Young and the same team's former head coach, Paul McGregor, will also be approached. Sydney Roosters assistant Max King is another name reportedly on the list.

Holbrook, Young and Green are understood to be the front-runners.

It's unclear when or if any of the other names on the Knights' shortlist will be interviewed by a panel of five, which includes former premiership-winning coach Michael Hagan, but News Corp is reporting the Roosters have given permission to Holbrook to take an interview as early as this week.

That comes with the Roosters' season still alive - they will clash with the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday evening in an elimination final.

The Roosters value Holbrook, but will not stand in his way of getting back into the head coach's chair if the opportunity presents itself.

Holbrook coached the Gold Coast Titans between 2020 and 2023, before being sacked by the club. He had a successful stint at St Helens prior to that, from 2017 to 2019.

If appointed, Holbrook would be the second assistant coach poached from a rival club this year, with current Cronulla Sharks assistant Josh Hannay preparing to take over at the Gold Coast Titans from 2026 after Des Hasler was axed.