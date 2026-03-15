The injury toll for the Knightss continues to build up, as Dylan Brown suffered a MCL injury in the first half against the Manly Sea Eagles.\n\nIn the 25th minute, Ponga went down grabbing his right hamstring after scoring a try.\n\nDylan Brown was on the ground with the trainer shortly after, suffering an MCL injury while setting up Fletcher Hunt for a try.\n\nHe continued playing until the end of the first half, but the discomfort showed on Brown's face and the decision was called for him to leave the game.\n\nThe playmaker is most likely set to miss a month on the sidelines.\n\nCurrently the spine in the game against the Sea Eagles is Fletcher Hunt at fullback, with Phoenix Crossland and Sandon Smith in the halves, and Harrison Graham at dummy half.