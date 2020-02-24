Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds has been announced as the club’s captain for 2020.

Taking over from the retired Sam Burgess, Reynolds was excited by the extra responsibility and opportunity to lead from the front.

“It’s an absolute honour to be named captain of this Club. There are so many people to thank and my goal is to do them all proud,” Reynolds told rabbitohs.com.au.

“I’ve always hoped that I would be considered for the captaincy so to have this opportunity is a dream come true.

“I grew up across the road from Redfern Oval in apartments on Elizabeth Street and always wanted to play for Souths, so to have the chance to captain the team is amazing.

“It’s not a one man job here at Souths, so it’s great to know I’ll have Cody (Walker) and Cookie (Damien Cook) alongside me in the leadership group in 2020.

“This is a privilege I don’t take lightly and we will do the Members and supporters of this Club proud every time we represent the Rabbitohs.”

Coach Wayne Bennett added: “Adam is highly respected by the playing group here and is South Sydney through-and-through.

“He came here as a kid and has been part of South Sydney all of his life.

“I know what it means to him to be captain and really like his calmness as a leader.

“I’m looking forward to watching him lead this group alongside Cody Walker and Damien Cook who are also part of the leadership group here at South Sydney.”