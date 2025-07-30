The Wests Tigers have confirmed the signing of Javon Andrews on a three-year deal.\r\n\r\nA Queensland-under 19 representative this year, the young gun five-eighth took out man of the match honours in the junior Maroons' one-point win.\r\n\r\nA three-year deal will lock him in at the joint-venture from the start of 2026 through to at least the end of 2028, with it believed he will move straight into the club's Top 30.\r\n\r\nHe spent time with the Tigers pathways previously in the 2022 and 2023 season before moving into the Gold Coast Titans system this year.\r\n\r\nA Logan Brothers and Souths Acacia Ridge junior, he said he was happy to be joining the Tigers, and that he was keen to learn from coach Benji Marshall, himself a gun five-eighth during his playing career.\r\n\r\n\u201cI'm excited to be coming back to the Tigers,\u201d Andrews said in a club statement confirming the signing.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt's a great opportunity to learn from Benji, one of the best halves of the game, as well as from the wider team.\r\n\r\n\u201cI'm looking forward to embracing the club culture, developing my skills, and continuing to grow as a player.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe Tigers, who will head into 2026 with locked in halves as Jarome Luai and Latu Fainu take the two jerseys, will look to Andrews as part of their future and likely hand him opportunities in NSW Cup next year.\r\n\r\nAndrews, who is also a goal-kicker, made his QLD Cup debut for the Tweed Seagulls last weekend, while his leadership has also been on display captaining the Titans in the NRLQ under-20s series.