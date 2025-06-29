Parramatta forward Kelma Tuilagi is again facing time on the sidelines after being slapped with a Grade 2 crusher tackle charge, compounding the Eels' woes following their loss to the Dragons.

The incident occurred in the final minute of the match when Tuilagi made dangerous contact with St George Illawarra lock Jack de Belin.

It was enough for the match review committee to hand down a serious charge, with Tuilagi now looking at a three-match suspension if he accepts an early guilty plea or four if he rolls the dice and loses.

The back-rower had only just returned from a five-week ban for a separate dangerous throw.

The timing could not be worse for Parramatta, who remain stuck at the bottom of the ladder and are already grappling with depth issues in the forward pack.

He was not the only Eel to attract attention from the review panel, with Jack Williams hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle for a shot on Emre Guler.

Williams' charge is a monetary fine rather than time on the sidelines, so he will be allowed to suit up in Round 18.

The Eels already have Will Pensini and Ryley Smith sitting on the sidelines after they were suspended last week for two separate lifting tackles.