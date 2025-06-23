Parramatta Eels duo Will Penisini and Ryley Smith, as well as North Queensland Cowboys utility Karl Lawton are all facing suspensions out of Sunday's Round 16 triple-header.\r\n\r\nPenisini and Smith were both charged for separate dangerous throws during the club's win over the Gold Coast Titans in the final game of the round.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768263"]\r\n\r\nPenisini was sin binned for his tackle on Titans second-rower Beau Fermor in the 79th minute of the game and has subsequently been charged with a Grade 2 dangerous throw.\r\n\r\nSmith was allowed to stay on the field for his dangerous throw on Phillip Sami, but is also facing a Grade 2 charge.\r\n\r\nSmith has no prior offences on his rolling 12-month judiciary record so will face two matches with an early guilty plea, while Penisini is up to a second offence so will face three matches with an early guilty plea.\r\n\r\nBoth players would risk an extra match by challenging at the judiciary.\r\n\r\nParramatta clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons next weekend before having a bye in Round 18. They face the Penrith Panthers in Round 19, with Smith eligible to return against the Canberra Raiders in Round 20, and Penisini against the Brisbane Broncos in Round 21.\r\n\r\nIf Penisini loses a challenge, he would be unable to return until Round 22 against the Melbourne Storm.\r\n\r\nReagan Campbell-Gillard was also placed on report during the game, but has not been charged.\r\n\r\nLawton meanwhile has been hit with a Grade 3 dangerous contact charge for an offence against Roosters' second-rower Siua Wong.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768262"]\r\n\r\nHe was not placed on report or penalised for the 19th minute offence by the on-field officials, with Lawton pinged for a cannonball tackle that saw Wong need to leave the field for treatment. He was unable to return.\r\n\r\nThe Grade 3 charge - a first on his rolling record - will be met with a two-match suspension with the early guilty plea, or a three-match ban if he fights and loses.\r\n\r\nThe Cowboys clash with the Gold Coast Titans and Melbourne Storm in the next fortnight, with Lawton able to return in either Round 19 against the Canterbury Bulldogs or the Dolphins.\r\n\r\nAngus Crichton was also hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge during the game for an offence against John Bateman. It's a second offence on his record, so he will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he fights and loses.\r\n\r\nThe only charge out of the early game - which saw the Brisbane Broncos defeat the Cronulla Sharks by six points - came against Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768261"]\r\n\r\nAlso for dangerous contact, the Grade 1 charge is a second on his record, and like Crichton, he will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he fights and loses.\r\n\r\nMulitalo wasn't put on report for the incident at the time.\r\n\r\nAll five players charged have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas, with any hearings to then be heard on Tuesday night at NRL headquarters in Sydney.