The NRL Judiciary has charged a number of players after the early matches of Round 6.

Anthony Milford is facing a two-match stint on the sidelines with an early plea after his shocking hit on Reece Walsh, both late and from Walsh's blind side. The shot was classified as a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact incident.

Ryan Papenhuyzen was lucky not to be sin-binned after his hip-drop tackle on Josh Addo-Carr was put on report and later identified as a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact. The NRL continues to face backlash from punters resulting from seemingly inconsistent rulings on the contentious tackle technique.

Papenhuyzen will cop a $1,000 fine with an early plea.

Reimis Smith also faces a $1,000 fine after his high shot on Jacob Kiraz, in the same boat as Jordan Riki who took Jack Bostock above the neck.

Sam Hughes and Alec MacDonald also face fines following their Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charges on Christian Welch and Matt Burton respectively.