Hull FC have granted a release to Liam Knight, who is on a quest to return to Australia to be a part of an NRL system.
Knight made his debut for Manly in 2016, playing one game before stints at Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs, and the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, where he amassed 83 games.
The majority of his career was at the Rabbitohs, where he played 66 of those appearances.
His move to Hull FC only lasted for 22 appearances before they mutually agreed for Knight to return home.
The club announced in a statement that the 31-year-old will be released on compassionate grounds.
"The club has mutually agreed to release the player from the remainder of his contract to return to Australia on compassionate grounds," Hull FC said in a statement.
"Knight joined the club during the 2025 campaign and made 22 appearances for the Black & Whites. The club would like to thank Liam for his contributions to the club over the past 12 months, and wish him the best of luck for his future endeavours in the sport."
