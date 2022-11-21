Former New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels dummy half Nathaniel Roache has joined the Manly Sea Eagles on a train and trial deal for the 2023 NRL season.

The train and trial deal will see Roache return to contention for an NRL spot following his exit from the Parramatta Eels, having not played a game in the top grade during 2022.

The Auckland-born dummy half made his debut for the New Zealand Warriors all the way back in 2016, but managed just 26 games in five seasons for the club, before making a solitary appearance for the Parramatta Eels in 2021.

He didn't feature in the top grade in 2022, but will now have an opportunity to work his way back to the NRL with a big pre-season after being picked on the train and trial deal.

Roache has struggled horrendously with injury throughout his career, and the latest came in a serious knee injury during the 2021 campaign as he played his first and only game for Parramatta.

“Nathaniel is a quality hooker with great vision, skills and a fine running game," Manly CEO Tony Mestrov said.

“He certainly brings valuable NRL experience to our squad.

“Nathaniel has had a tough run of injuries in recent seasons but he is a very resilient young man who still has plenty to offer.

“We welcome Nathaniel to the Sea Eagles.”

Manly have a shortage at the number nine position, with Lachlan Croker the only recognised NRL experienced hooker on the roster.

It means Roache could have an opportunity to push for a Top 30 spot in 2023.

It's unclear at this stage whether the Sea Eagles have plans to upgrade Roache once the salary cap is confirmed with the signing of the collective bargaining agreement.

The Sea Eagles have indicated they will do just that with young half Cooper Johns, who signed with the club last week after not being retained by the Melbourne Storm at the end of 2022.