Needing to win their remaining fixtures if they are any chance to make the finals, the Manly Sea Eagles are set to end the experimental halves pairing of Josh Schuster and Daly Cherry-Evans.

The 22-year-old transitioned into the five-eighth role at the start of the season due to the departure of Kieran Foran to the Titans, having mainly played the majority of the previous two seasons in the forward pack as a second-rower.

Facing a tough clash against the New Zealand Warriors on Friday night, away from home in Auckland, officials at the club confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that he is expected to be moved to the forwards. Mid-season recruit Jake Arthur is set to take Schuster's place alongside Cherry-Evans in the halves when the team lists are announced on Tuesday afternoon.

It is currently unknown as to where Schuster will be named on Tuesday afternoon, whether it be in one of two starting back-row positions or on the interchange bench.

Although he has recently signed a $800,000-a-season contract extension with the club for the next four years, Schuster has struggled in the playmaking role this season. To make matters worse, the club went out of its way to recruit Luke Brooks from the Wests Tigers who will take over Schuster's position next season.

“He's not a No. 6, he's a backrower… I think he's one of the most skilful backrowers ever to play the game but when goes to five-eighth he doesn't stay in the contest long enough,” former NRL enforcer Gordon Tallis said on NRL 360 earlier this year.

This was followed by comments from Braith Anasta on the same program, “if he can just find his way in the back row, they've got Jake in the front row, Turbo at fullback, DCE, Brooks, all of a sudden there's a bit of a formidable spine forming at Manly which they probably need."