Queensland squad member and Dolphins forward Josh Kerr will challenge a breach notice handed down by the NRL.

The prop forward, who has been a revalation for the Dolphins this year and earnt a call-up into the extended squad for Queensland ahead of the deciding match in the 2025 State of Origin series was quizzed by the media about the refereeing the morning after the game.

His comments quickly raised eyebrows at NRL HQ, with the prop saying Kerr was a 'double agent' and that the game was 'rorted' despite the fact the Maroons won by a convincing margin.

"I'm not sure how much trouble I could get into for saying it, but I thought Ash Klein did a bit to try and ... even it up or make it a bit closer," Kerr said at the time.

"We were sitting there (on the bench) going, it's rorted, the game's rorted.

"I haven't got the best eyesight at times, but I'm watching forward passes and shit. We were all on the sideline going, ‘oh no, it's a double agent'.

"It makes it more exciting, doesn't it, and it brings out the Queenslander in all those players."

The NRL wasted no time getting on the offensive, issuing Kerr a breach notice for allegedly breaching the NRL's code of conduct.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued Queensland Maroons and Dolphins player Josh Kerr with a Breach Notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct," the NRL wrote last Saturday.

"Kerr, who was a member of the Queensland Maroons' extended squad for State of Origin Game Three, made public statements following the match regarding the performance and integrity of the match officials which are alleged to have contravened the NRL Code of Conduct.

"The comments are considered detrimental to the best interests of the game and also serve to undermine the credibility of Match Officials.

"Kerr has five business days to respond to the Breach Notice."

The size of the sanction wasn't revealed at the time - under the current collective bargaining agreement, players have five days to respond until any penalties are made public.

It has been revealed though that he has been slapped with a $10,000 fine. That, despite the fact multiple coaches including Todd Payten and Des Hasler have simply been handed final warnings for criticising match officials in press conferences throughout the year.

It has left the Dolphins ready to challenge the size of the fine, and while Kerr is understood to have admitted the comments were wrong, the club and player will not simply cough up the $10,000 penalty.

Dolphins head coach told the media today that Kerr never should have been asked to talk to the media anyway given he didn't play in the game.

"It's a situation he shouldn't have been put in, to be fair. It could have been handled a little bit better," Woolf said per AAP.

"I'm not going to point fingers at anyone or go into any more detail.

"(The penalty) is probably a little bit harsh, particularly with the context."